The county gives approval for the snail-shaped Amazon headquarters tower

Arlington County Council on Saturday unanimously approved Amazon’s plans to build a unique spiral-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its fledgling second campus in Northern Virginia.

Amazon announced plans in February 2021 to construct an eye-catching 350-foot-tall tower for the second phase of anchoring. redevelopment plans. The new office towers will support Amazon’s second headquarters, which is expected to house more than 25,000 workers when completed.

Helix is ​​one of several office towers granted OK, but the snail stands out. The spiral design features a walkable ramp that wraps around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike.

Amazon said the building is designed to help people connect with nature, and the outdoor climbing will be open to the public on weekends.

Since then, plans have passed through famous Comprehensive review process for Arlington County, including several public hearings. Earlier this month, the county planning commission voted 9-0 to support the project.

On Saturday, the county council voted 5-0 to Approves plans. It also includes park space and will accommodate a community high school, along with retail stores at ground level.

Amazon said it hopes to complete the project in 2025.

Because skyscrapers are prohibited in the District of Columbia, Amazon buildings will be among the longer In Arlington County, from some vantage point, the helix will dominate the district’s skyline like no other building than the Washington Monument.