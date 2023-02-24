The Council of Europe issued a statement on the one-year anniversary of the war

The leaders of the EU member states underlined in their statement: No country has the right to invade its neighbors or violate its independence and territorial integrity. They wrote that Russia systematically targeted civilians, destroyed cities and attacked Ukrainian identity.

We are determined to ensure that those responsible for war crimes and other very serious crimes related to Russia’s war against Ukraine are held accountable.

– Heads of State and Government of the Member States said.

They insisted: The Ukrainian people showed the world that the future of their country should be decided by Ukrainians. The Ukrainian people “have shown incredible strength in defending their homeland and the principles of international law against Russian aggression. They have demonstrated determination to defend democracy and freedom, determination in the face of temptations, and dignity in the face of Russia’s crimes. (…) All Ukrainians deserve to live in peace and freely determine their own destiny. Ukraine A member of the European family,” they declared.

It was also stressed that the EU would continue to support Ukraine on political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military grounds, including rapid, integrated procurement from European industry. The EU will support Ukraine’s reconstruction, while seeking to use frozen Russian assets in accordance with EU and international law. It was also announced that the European Union would put pressure on Russia to end the war.

To this end, we will adopt a tenth set of sanctions and take action against those who try to circumvent EU measures.

– they said.

European Council members have expressed their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan. Together with their international partners, they will ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty, respect for international law, peace within internationally recognized borders and Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Ukraine’s reconstruction and the administration of justice.

Cover image: Getty Images