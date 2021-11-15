The corona virus can be reborn in the animal kingdom, which can be a big problem

In Iowa, USA, deer were sampled for nine consecutive months: one-third of the tested animals had an infectious condition. Between November and January, eighty percent of the samples taken at the peak were positive.

The research was based on previous findings: one-third of deer in other U.S. states were infected with the virus, while another showed a higher rate of active infections that lasted a very short time; Writes A Guardian.

The origin of the disease in animals may be a disease transmitted by humans, after which it began to spread among the population.

Traumatic results

The scientific world is shocked by everything included in the peer-reviewed study. It is a known fact that words are contagious, but it is not surprising that four out of five deer were affected. It is equally interesting that the first disease can be most clearly diagnosed in humans.

According to Vivek Kapoor, professor of microbiology at Ben State and co-author of the study, if SARS-CoV-2 reaches wild people in this way, it is expected to spread like wildfire.

Large numbers of deer in North America, popular destinations for poachers, are most susceptible to SARS-CoV-2.

They can become infected by grazing discarded food, drinking contaminated sewage, or sniffing under a tree where a person has previously relaxed themselves. They can also be affected by meeting a person face to face.

The virus spreads from species to species

The results suggest that the corona virus can spread similarly to other organisms, which can be difficult to control.

Diseases have been reported worldwide in cats, dogs, whistles, ferrets, martens, lions, tigers, cougars and gorillas.

The Denver Zoo recently tested positive for many hyenas, the first confirmed case in these animals.

Prior to the outbreak, it was known that corona viruses could infect animals, and some animals in the United States were vaccinated.

Another corona virus, now causing only mild cold symptoms, may have caused the 1889 epidemic, which killed a million lives: it spread from humans to livestock. Corona viruses also spread to livestock, raising concerns that SARS-CoV-2 could spread similarly between livestock, livestock and humans.

It will be hard to get rid of it

It can have catastrophic consequences: you can not really get rid of a virus with a reservoir, it can spread and change freely, and as a result you do not know what properties the mutations change.

It justifies trying to prevent the virus from spreading, at least with the means we have:

Vaccines are such an opportunity.

In addition, however, a better monitoring system is needed to determine the presence of the virus in a given number of animals and prevent it from spreading to humans.

“To do that, we must face tough challenges such as land use change, deforestation, climate change and urbanization,” said Ellen Carlin, research professor at the Global Center for Health Sciences and Safety at Georgetown University.

You can read all the Infostart articles about Corona virus here!

Opening Image: Pexels