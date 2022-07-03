The complete list of Americans whose medical debt will be cleared and their credit score increased as a major change takes effect today

Starting July 1, millions of Americans will have debts removed from their credit reports.

The change status That any medical collection debt paid in full by the consumer will no longer be included in the US consumer credit reports.

1 The first stage of changes will take effect immediately

In addition, the three companies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, decided to increase the collection period from six months to one year.

This includes all unpaid medical services religion In groups that have been on credit reports for less than a year.

Usually, this debt can remain on your record for seven years.

This will give consumers plenty of time to work with insurance companies and/or health care providers to process their debt before it is reported on their credit file.

Mark W. Bigor, CEO of Equifax; Brian Cassin, CEO, Experian; and Chris Cartwright, CEO of TransUnion, He said: Unexpected expenses, such as the cost of an unplanned medical visit, can be a hardship for many families.

“These changes will realign our approach to reporting medical collection debt in a way designed to help consumers focus on their personal well-being,” they added.

Who will be affected?

Millions of Americans will benefit from these changes, which are effective immediately.

As mentioned above, the list includes:

Not all medical collection debts that have been paid in full will be included on your credit report

The period of time before your unpaid medical collection debt will appear on your report from six months to one year

In the first half of 2023, no medical debt below $500 will appear on credit reports

Earlier this year, companies said in a joint statement That these changes would strip 70% of consumers’ medical debt information from their credit reports.

It comes more than two years after the pandemic, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has called on businesses to change the way they report.

The CFPB . Reports Americans have anywhere between $81 billion and $140 billion in medical debt.

The CFPB also revealed that medical kits were found in 43 million credit reports.

study by United States Census Bureau It found that 19% of families were unable to afford the treatment bills.

In addition, nearly 1 in 10 Americans, which is approximately 23 million people, faces medical debts starting at $250 according to a study conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation.

