The CNN+ streaming service will be shutting down weeks after its launch

In the end, CNN+ lasted less than a month.

In a remarkable turnaround for one of the world’s leading television news outlets, Warner Bros. Discovery shuts down CNN+, the streaming service billed as CNN’s attempt at a bold digital future.

CNN+ said Thursday that it will cease operations on April 30.

“While today’s decision is very difficult, it is the right decision for CNN’s long-term success,” Chris Licht, the incoming president of CNN, wrote in a note. “It allows us to refocus resources on core products that drive our unique focus: further enhancing CNN’s journalism and reputation as a global news leader.”

The shutdown is a stunning and shameful end to a process in which CNN has sunk tens of millions of dollars, from an aggressive nationwide marketing campaign to hiring hundreds of new employees to hiring massive numbers, Media stars are expensiveincluding the former “Fox News Sunday” presenter Chris Wallace and former NPR host Audi Cornish.

Andrew Morse, CNN’s chief digital officer and principal architect of broadcast strategy, is also stepping down.