The clock change is on our neck 24. Hu

The weather of the last few weeks has made you forget, but we are still past the waist of autumn, we are on the threshold of the coldest season and the darkest time of the year. The days have been getting noticeably shorter for some time now, and we often remember during our routine, repetitive activities: not so long ago it was still light. When you look at the “numbers,” the difference is even more staggering.

On June 21, the summer solstice, more than 16 hours have passed Between sunrise and sunset, today, October 18, is only 10 hours and 47 minutes – and only half past eight on the winter solstice. The change of clocks on the last Sunday of October, the 30th this year, will soon make the change more noticeable.

We will return to “winter” time and set clocks from 3:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 30th.

Dark at 5 o’clock

It actually gives us an hour of sleep, but instead, darkness falls earlier and the sun rises earlier, at least in our own conceptual systems. The length of the days decreases by only a few minutes per day, and only the measurement jumps “backwards”. Based on the time our clocks show:

On October 29, the last “summer” day, the sun rises at 7:21 a.m. and sets at 5:32 p.m.;

On October 30, the first “winter day,” the sun rises at 6:23 a.m. and sets at 4:31 p.m.

It will continue till the last Sunday of March 26, 2023, when it switches back to summer time. Of course, the sky doesn’t immediately turn dark after sunset, but even then, we’re still within reach of the hated “it’s already dark at 5 o’clock” stage. This change will again cause difficult days or weeks for most of us, but the good news is that Monday and Tuesday will be public holidays, giving us some time to adjust.

Your reception may vary

With the expansion of railways, the growth of factories, in short, the increasingly globalized, modern world, hours and minutes have taken over our lives. Our ancestors are still in XX. Even at the beginning of the century, only one time was known, which we now call winter. They adapted their great works and daily activities to the seasons, and within a narrow framework to the dark and light periods of the day, and for a long time they did not think of changing.

First of all Benjamin Franklin In 1784, he suggested that by periodically timing the course of the sun, many candles could be saved. XX. At the turn of the century, in 1908 William Willett – Emphasizing economy – he has already presented his idea to the English Parliament, according to which the clocks should be set back to back during the summer months. Despite Willett’s efforts every year until 1911, delegates scrapped the proposal. Then World War I brought a victory he would no longer enjoy as he died in 1915: Germany, struggling with raw materials and energy problems, introduced daylight saving time in 1916, followed by Great Britain a month later, and then the United States in 1918.

Between the two wars, it was sometimes discarded, sometimes kept, but many lived with it again in the 20th century during World War II. And in the second half of the 20th century, almost all countries gradually switched between winter and summer time. XXI. However, in the 20th century, we reached a point where no real savings were meant, but the change was putting a significant strain on the human body, and the vast majority would be freed from it.

Bowing to public pressure and scientific arguments, the European Parliament decided to cancel the time change within two years in 2019, but since then member states have been unable to agree on making winter or summer permanent. Understandably, the coronavirus and the subsequent Russian attack on Ukraine put the issue on the back burner, and with the release of the apps, the whole topic is apparently moving towards a new interpretation. Like XX. During the war years of the 20th century.