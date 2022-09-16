The classic Jurassic Park scene has been recreated in the PlayStation game

The video you are about to watch has been included dreamswhich is a video game but also a kind of mystical toolkit that allows you to craft anything.

You may have seen a lot, and often confusing dreams Videos if you spend a lot of time on forums or Twitter. I say confusing because the game is so flexible and powerful that many of its games The best creations begin to look almost identical to the things they try to recreate or honor.

I wrote about sonic the hedgehog last year’s gameFor example,… it just seemed like something Sega would have released 5-10 years ago. Jack Yarwood’s excellent in-game advantage for us in 2020 It contained a bunch of other excellent examples as well, from still images (like the one below) to the loyalty game.

screenshot : Martin Nibelung

The video I want to talk about tonight, however, is this amazing recreation of one of the most famous scenes Jurassic Parkwhich uses darkness and modern computing power to appear nearly indistinguishable from the actual movie scene:

Here’s the original scene for comparison (I’ve set it to autoplay at the right moment in the video below, but if for whatever reason it doesn’t work on your device, you’ll want to skip to 3:18):

The T. rex Escapes the Paddock in 4K HDR | Jurassic Park

And here’s a direct screenshot comparison:

If you’re wondering how Krenautican Making it, or just wanting to see it in a higher resolution, this YouTube video breaks down the entire process, showing the painful amount of work required to build the kit to size, which required getting everything from the size of the fence wires to the angle of the car doors to match the original.