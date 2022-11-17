November 17, 2022

The “Christmas Story” actors are interested in purchasing the iconic home from the movie

Muhammad 36 mins ago 2 min read
The house from A Christmas Story hit the market this week, and it may end up in the hands of some of the cast members!!!

Yano Anayawho played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, told TMZ…he and a few other cast members are interested in choosing the property, adding, “It only makes sense for the cast to run the show.”

He didn’t reveal which of his teammates toyed with the idea of ​​jumping on board, but he sees it as a great opportunity for fans… to keep the legacy inside the house rather than cause concern about what might happen if the building were purchased by someone else.

He tells us there have been tens of thousands of fans who have already expressed their concern online in the “A Christmas Story Family” Facebook group. With the new sequel released Thursday, it’s safe to say that there will be a huge wave of people wanting to get a glimpse of the famous painting.

listing agent Chad Whitmer He tells us that the current owner bought the dysfunctional Parker family home in 2004, renovated it and bought the surrounding real estate to expand it to include a museum, gift shop, parking lot and “The Bumpus House” next door. It has become a designated Cleveland landmark and has hosted over a million guests since it opened in 2006.

Chad says he’s received hundreds of calls, texts, and emails from potential buyers since listing his 1.3-acre parcel on Monday…and while he doesn’t have a public listing price, he expects it to hit 8 figures.

We hope Yano and his co-workers go through with the sale…we dare them!

