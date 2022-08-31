The Chicago Bears claimed to be an offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood of concessions from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

Leatherwood was one of six NFL players to have concessions from the Bears.

Leatherwood, the Raiders’ 2021 first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday as Las Vegas was trimmed to its initial 53-man roster.

Leatherwood, who was selected 17th overall from Alabama to be the right foundational intervention for the raider, fell behind in pre-season, and the new Las Vegas system of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler had seen enough.

Leatherwood is set to make $14.39 million fully guaranteed this season as part of his rookie contract.

He was seen by many as a draft pick up last season and he struggled enough early in the season that he was transferred from a right tackle to the right keeper in week five.

He was brought back to the right intervention in training camp and was competing with him Brandon Parker Before Parker fell with an arm injury at the Hall of Fame Game. But Leatherwood replaced him with seventh place Thayer Munford Jr.. And the Jermaine Illuminorwhich made him expendable because Leatherwood couldn’t play the swing intervention role either.

The other players who demanded to give up the bears are db Josh Blackwell (from Philadelphia Eagles), de Kingsley Jonathan (from Buffalo Bills), DT Armon Watts (from Minnesota Vikings), LB Sterling Weatherford (from Indianapolis Colts) and TE Tryvon Wesco (From the New York Jets).

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.