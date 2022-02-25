February 25, 2022

The cause of death for Alicia Witt’s parents has been revealed

Two months after the death Alicia WittparentsNew details have emerged about her early death.

Reports have confirmed that Robert Witt And the Diane Witt He died of cold in their home in Massachusetts. Specifically, Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, died of a “possible arrhythmia” caused by exposure to cold, according to death certificates obtained by Telegram and Jazzet. In addition, Robert also had a “history of coronary artery disease, hypertension, and multiple myeloma.”

according to Multiple reportsAlicia’s parents They were found dead At their home in Worcester on December 20. “I reached out to my cousin who lives near my parents to check on them,” Alicia shared in a statement to E! news at that time. “Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time of grief and to wrap my head around this turn of events, this surreal loss.”

After the tragic discovery, a neighbor said Telegram and Jazzet The couple rarely goes out of their house, adding that other neighbors have offered to help the couple because their house has fallen into disrepair. But according to the neighbor, they politely refused.

