Construction firm Limak Construction commissioned WOO Architectural Office FC Barcelona Spotify for the £790m redevelopment of its Camp Nou stadium. The renovation is part of Barcelona’s £1.3 billion Espanyol Barça project, which includes the new Palau Blaugrana stadium and the development of the club’s extensive sports complex.

The 20-strong WOO Architects will work as part of Limak’s design and construction team alongside three other firms: a team from Spain’s Geza, engineers from Australia’s Robert Baird Group and mass movement specialist Motion Strategies – declared épétizfórum.hu.

The architectural firm, based in King’s Cross, North London, has extensive experience in sports architecture and stadium renovation planning.

The company was founded in 2014 by a group founded in 2012 London It led to the planning of Olympic Games facilities.

It was built by László Kubala The eagerly awaited arrival of Hungarian star László Kubala in June 1950 made it clear that Barça had outgrown the Les Courts stadium. The old track, established in 1922, was capable of accommodating 60,000 spectators after some modifications, but further expansion was practically impossible. So, on September 19, 1950, the Barcelona board bought a piece of land near Maternitat, very close to the old Les Courts pitch.

Kevin Owens, founder of WOO Architects, said of the Camp Nou commission, “It’s a privilege to work on such an important project.” “Our mission will create a legacy for a new era of sports performance by visually transforming the stadium to meet the needs and aspirations of 21st century spectators,” he said.

WOO Architects signed a three-year contract last month, with the stadium scheduled for completion by 2026. Limak Construction was appointed to lead the project in January 2023. According to Barcelona FC vice-president Elena Ford, Limak’s offer “guarantees that we can meet the deadline and finance the project”. He added, “We want the Spotify Camp Nou to be built in the shortest time and at the best price, both of which this company can deliver.”

In 1950, the club ordered the construction of INGAR SA, who undertook the construction of the facility for 66.5 million pesetas. However, final costs reached 288 million pesetas, significantly more than what was included in the offer. The amount was raised with the help of a series of bank loans, so the stadium was built, but the club had to repay the loan for years after that.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona appointed Japanese architecture studio Nikken Sekkei as “design supervisor” for the new stadium in February 2023 to continue involvement in the wider Espai Barça project. Together with Pascual y Ausió Arquitectes, Nikken Sekkei won the tender for the design of the new Spotify Camp Nou in 2016. The office will now workEnsure continuity of the original concept and explore how new proposals can be seamlessly integrated into the project.

There was a big party at the ground opening ceremony On September 24, 1957, when the stadium was inaugurated, Barcelona celebrated with a festival. In the opening match, Barca won 4:2. At halftime, 1,500 folk dancers performed and then 10,000 pigeons were released. A new era has begun.

Once the renovations are complete, Camp Nou’s capacity will increase from 98,000 to 105,000. The structure of the first section of the stadium will not change, but the underground corridors will be removed and access will be improved. According to the plans, a new third level could be built to improve the facility, and a double VIP ring between the second and third levels was also considered. The priority of the project is sustainability, so the 30,000 m² surface of the new roof will be covered with solar panels.

When it was handed over, the Nou Camp had a capacity of 93,053 (the original plan of 150,000 was abandoned), and the playing field measured 107×72 meters. Of course, at El Clásico against Real Madrid, people gather in groups on the stairs.

The renovation of the stadium has been ongoing since 2007, when Foster + Partners – the office responsible for Wembley Stadium – made public the winning design of the Catalan club’s tender. The scale and logic of the expansion are similar to the current plans, but the office will cover the exterior of the stadium in the colors of the Catalan team. However, the project, originally planned for 2011, was shelved due to financial constraints, and the club decided to explore several options, including building a new stadium.

According to estimates FC Barcelona’s fan base is around 300 million peopleHe, of course, loves the club more than that, these 300 million people are rabid, devoted Barca fans who even eat Catalan sauce with their meals. It is a red sauce made from toasted almonds, hazelnuts, roasted tomatoes and peppers.