The California court mostly supports the .22 prop in the Win system for Uber and other Gig companies

The Service Employees International Union condemned the decision.

“Every California voter should be concerned about the growing influence of corporations in our democracy and their ability to spend millions of dollars defrauding voters and buying themselves laws,” SEIU California President David Huerta said in a statement.

John Streeter, one of the three appeals court judges, disagreed with large parts of the 63-page ruling of his colleagues, Tracy Brown and Stewart Pollack. In a 64-page dissent, Justice Streeter wrote that Proposition 22 should be thrown out entirely, in large part because of its clause limiting the legislature’s power over workers’ compensation for gig drivers.

“I would like to affirm the ruling, but I’d rather go further than that. I think we should strike down Proposition 22 in its entirety,” Justice Streeter wrote. He added that the definition of independent contractors used in the procedure is “constitutionally weak”.

Uber and other companies have long argued that drivers value the flexibility of being an independent contractor without employer-set hours, and say they would have to give up that freedom if they became employees. Labor activists counter that drivers are exploited, deserve better health care and employment benefits and can maintain their flexibility under the traditional employment model.

Gig companies spent more than $200 million to lobby for Proposition 22, which gave gig workers limited benefits but exempted them from Assembly Rule 5, a law passed by the California legislature in 2019 that set a new standard for determining whether workers should be considered employees under the law.

If AB 5, which faces its own legal challenge, applies to gig drivers, it could be found that Uber and other companies improperly treat those drivers as independent contractors rather than as employees.

As a result, financial services companies will have to adjust their business models at a cost of several hundred million dollars a year, either by giving drivers more autonomy or – more likely – converting a number of them into employees, perhaps from a third-party car-using fleet operator. Uber and Lyft platforms.