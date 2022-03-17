March 17, 2022

The British Ministry of Defense said that Russia’s resort to old weapons is likely to cause civilian casualties

Aygen 2 hours ago 2 min read
Destroyed buildings are seen in Volnovaka, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

The constant bombardment of military strikes is causing great devastation across Ukraine, as evidenced by new Maxar Technologies satellite images.

Volnovkha: In southeastern Ukraine, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Mariupol, much of the small town of Volnovaka lies in ruins – devastated by military strikes. Where some buildings once stood, only burnt out structures remain.

On Wednesday, Russian state media conducted interviews with Russian-backed separatists from the Donbass region of the city, which they claimed to have captured from Ukrainian forces.

The roof of the city train station appears to have been punctured. Buildings to the northeast were also exposed to roofs. The only evidence that some buildings stood near the central plaza is their charred walls.

On the northern side of Volnovakia, a church and an apartment complex were destroyed. Debris was seen covering the ground around them.

At a roundabout towards the northwest side of the city, almost all the buildings seen in the satellite image were severely damaged.

A self-propelled howitzer near Chernihiv, Ukraine.
A self-propelled howitzer near Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

Chernihiv: In a field about 10 miles (17 kilometers) northeast of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, more than a dozen Russian self-propelled howitzers and multiple launch missile systems were seen.

Houses on fire in Chernihiv, Ukraine.
Houses on fire in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

In eastern Chernihiv, a number of houses were seen burning in a roundabout.

Chernihiv Stadium was severely damaged.
Chernihiv Stadium was severely damaged. (Maxar Technologies)

In another satellite image, the multi-purpose sports stadium Chernihiv Stadium was severely damaged in the stands and a huge crater was seen in the center of the stadium.

Artillery impact craters near a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Artillery impact craters near a residential area in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Maxar Technologies)

Kharkiv: at In the northeast of Ukraine, a number of houses near a large residential complex in the center of Kharkiv caught fire. To the north of the city, a snow-covered field near the airport at the Kharkiv Aircraft Manufacturing Company is dotted with archaeological craters.

