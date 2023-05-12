The British economy grows by 0.1% in the first quarter but inflation continues to pressure

A member of the public walks through heavy rain near the Bank of England in May 2023.

Official figures on Friday showed that Britain’s economy expanded by 0.1% in the first quarter, after an unexpected contraction in March.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the same growth figure for the first three months of the year, but they expected a recession in March, against a 0.3% decline recorded.

The construction sector grew by 0.7%, while manufacturing rose by 0.5% in the first quarter, with growth of 0.1% in services and production. On a monthly basis, services fell 0.5% in March, mainly due to declines in wholesale and retail trade and auto repair.

The national statistics agency said there was no growth in real household spending, as incomes remained under pressure from rising prices.

The quarterly figure “suggests that low real income and high interest rates, as well as unusually wet weather, are dampening activity,” Ruth Gregory, deputy chief economist at UK Capital Economics, said in a note, also citing a widespread strike this year. . Rate that dips In government consumption and net trade make it a “bleak reading”.

“There is no recession yet, but with the full drag of higher interest rates yet to be felt, it’s too soon to sound completely clear-cut,” added Gregory.