The Brazilian Congress organization accuses President Jair Bolzano of mass murder, claiming that he allowed the corona virus to cross the country and kill 100,000 people while deliberately failing to target the revival of Latin America’s largest economy.











Jair Bolzano at a tour on November 17, 2020.



Photo: Everisto Sa / AFP





The report also proposes to prosecute 69 people, including Bolzano’s three sons and current and former government officials.

The allegations are detailed in a nearly 1,200-page report blaming Bolzano’s policy for the deaths of more than 300,000 Brazilians. (Twice as many people have died in Brazil.) The report urges Brazilian authorities to imprison the president.

The original author of the report, Brazilian Senator Renan Calheiros, firmly believes that many deaths could have been prevented and that Bolzano was responsible for the increase in the epidemic.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.