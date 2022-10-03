The book says Prince Harry refused a crisis meeting with William

A new Valentine Low book about the UK royal family “Courtiers” was released on Thursday.

In an excerpt published in the Daily Mail, Law writes about Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift.

Harry declined a crisis meeting with William in 2019, Low reports.

Prince Harry declined a crisis meeting with Prince William after opening up about the controversy in a TV documentary, according to a new royal book.

according to Excerpts from “Courtiers” by Valentine Lou, And it was reported in the Daily Mail on Sunday that Prince William requested a crisis meeting with his brother after Prince Harry said they were On different tracks In the ITV documentary “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey” in November 2019.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that you’re under, inevitably things happen,” Harry said in the documentary.

“But look, we are brothers, we will always be brothers,” he added. “We are definitely on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him and as I know he will always be there for me.

Valentine Law is a royal reporter who has covered the royal family for The Times of London since 2008, according to profile On The Times website. In his role, he traveled abroad with the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the royal family.

In Low’s book, which was released in the UK on Thursday, he said William used WhatsApp to send a message to Harry and request a meeting the day after the documentary aired.

“This has put Harry and Meghan in limbo. What should they do?” Law wrote, adding that Harry was initially in favor of the meeting before finding out that William would have to inform his private secretary to clear his schedule.

“He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather not see his brother than risk getting him into the papers. For everyone who knows what was going on, this was heartbreaking,” Low wrote.

“It has brought to light the dysfunction at the heart of many royal relationships, and how members of the royal family rarely pick up the phone to talk to one another in person. Instead, they communicate through the devices around them. The result is mistrust and distrust.”

He also reported if William and Kate Middleton’s team sensed Harry and Meghan were trying to cover up tour in pakistanWhich coincided with the release of the documentary.

Law wrote, “William and Kate’s team weren’t happy, it seemed, and saw this as a deliberate attempt to get the couple out of the headlines. Relationships between the two families became very strained.”

Representatives for the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.