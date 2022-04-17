April 17, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

The body of a 51-year-old woman in New York was found in a bloody sports bag

Arzu 37 mins ago 2 min read

Orsolya’s body was found by a dog walking a short distance from where she lived.

Just after eight in the morning in the Forest Hills (Queens) district of New York City, a dog walker found a toy bag on one of the popular sidewalks. Writes A NYPost. According to police sources, the paper states that the husband and son of the accused may have been convicted. He is 51 years old Orsolia Colt Blood also dripped from the bag containing it, and the traces led to the woman’s former residence.

The newspaper reports that police appeared at Cal’s home shortly afterwards and that the youngest son was handcuffed shortly after the body was found. The boy was released on Saturday. The cause of death will be determined by a medical professional.

NYPost Reached Call’s Husband by Phone, Howard Klein, He recently tweeted about leaving his eldest son and posted from Portland at 2:30 pm on Friday. The man said he was at the airport to go to New York.

The whole area is said to have cameras, so it will be easier to keep track of who put the body in the park and when.

The person who found the body told the paper that his dogs pointed out that there might be something in the bag. When he opened it, he first thought there was a mannequin in the bag that had no “flesh”.

Our special picture shows the woman’s house.

It has many tabs including index WritesThe woman is Hungarian.

See also  After the British, restrictions on the epidemic were lifted for the French as well

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

World: Austrian President: Poitin thinks victory in war

9 hours ago Arzu
5 min read

The Americans may have wanted to plunder the Soviet space station

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Russian grocery stores are being emptied, and Moscow is already handing it over to India for help

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

The body of a 51-year-old woman in New York was found in a bloody sports bag

37 mins ago Arzu
6 min read

Coachella Festival 2022 – LIVE: All the updates from day two as Billie Eilish grabs the headlines

44 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

NASA backs off its massive rocket after failing to complete countdown test

45 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Karl-Anthony Towns recovers, Anthony Edwards breaks out for 36 in Minnesota Timberwolves win in Game 1

50 mins ago Emet