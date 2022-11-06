The BMW i7 2023 proves that a luxury car does not need internal combustion

PALMS SPRINGS, CA – For decades, automakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz have battled each other in mass tests for the title of “World’s Best Car,” an honor given by several magazines. The fight was usually between the 7 Series and the S-Class, with occasional challenges from Lexus. Jaguar and Cadillac often lag behind.

Today, there is a serious new contender for the crown with the latest generation of BMW’s 7 Series going on sale.

I got attached to cars as technology during the early ’90s, and what’s the way cars have come about since then, as powertrains and power sources pushed new boundaries, and interiors became sturdier and more protective for their occupants.

The Bavarian OEM made the decision a few years ago to invest in a vehicle architecture that doesn’t rely on a powertrain, so the new 7 Series will be available with an internal combustion engine, as a plug-in hybrid (which will come to the US in due course), and as an all-battery-powered version called i7. BMW brought both gasoline and BEVs to Palm Springs for its first international driving, and You can read about the 760i xDrive elsewhere on these pages today.

But the star of the show is the i7, which proves once again that if you want to make a luxury car even better, give it electric motors.

The electric version is on full par with its gasoline-powered partner, including a new advanced driver assistance system that lets you roam hands-free on pre-divided highways and a massive curved theater screen for lucky back-seat passengers. BMW even manages to make the car a pleasure to drive.

The i7’s electric powertrain technology is now relatively familiar. It’s BMW’s fifth-generation electric powertrain, and it debuted in last year’s i4 sedan and iX SUV. They use the same family of electrically excited synchronous motors for both axes, which are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack that uses prismatic cells. (BMW is Transformation into cylindrical cells for a sixth-generation EV platform, which we’ll see in 2025 Neue Klasse.)

Ads

There is only one i7 on sale right now, the $119,300 i7 xDrive60. The vehicle uses a front engine with 255 hp (190 kW) and 296 lb-ft (401 Nm) and a rear engine with 308 hp (230 kW) and 380 Nm with a combined total output of 536 hp (400 kW) and 549 lb-ft (745) newton meters). The battery pack contains 101.7 kWh of usable capacity out of a total capacity of 105.7 kWh.

The i7 has an official EPA range estimate of 318 miles (512 km) on the smaller 19-inch wheels and 308 miles (496 km) when wearing 21-inch wheels, as was our test car. Over a 2.5-hour drive that featured a lot of change in elevation and very little urban driving, it averaged 2.7 mph (23 kWh/100 km), slightly better than 2.6 mph ( 23.9 kWh/100 km) EPA rating.

Free up and down

DC fast charging takes 34 minutes to return the battery to a state of 80 percent charged (SoC), or 80 miles (129 km) every 10 minutes, and i7 owners will get three years of unlimited charging sessions at Electrify America. I tried charging my i7 test, but my attempt at fast charging ended with partial success. I got to the charger with 56 percent of the SoC remaining, but the session was terminated with a bug or error after just a few minutes and 9.5 kWh, bringing the battery to a 67 percent SoC.

If I really needed to increase the battery up to 80 percent, I unplugged and plugged it back in to try troubleshooting, but I didn’t need 80 percent and didn’t feel like wasting half an hour on the phone to be told no one knows The reason for its occurrence is also.

You’ll notice I’m in the wrong bay, as the unit I parked in front of it kept having errors connecting to the car. What you can’t see is that I’m taking the picture from the middle of the driveline through In-N-Out, which makes these chargers nearly impossible to reach (and even worse if you’re driving and find your plug is on the wrong side and you need to rotate the car 180 degrees) .

BMW

I ran to In-N-Out to pick up a burger, and while I was waiting, the charging session was over. EVgo

The information here was not enough for me or the BMW engineers to determine what happened and whether it was the vehicle’s fault or the charger’s fault. Maybe a bird sat on the cable and disconnected? This shouldn’t be too vague. BMW

On my return, I informed the BMW engineers of the problem and when they knew I was using an EVgo charger, they gave a knowing nod and said yes, they had been having problems with this bank all month. (BMW brought waves of international media over the course of several weeks to drive the i7; Ars and other US and Canadian outlets were the last.) Reinforces my argument about fast charger reliability earlier this summer.