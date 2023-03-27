March 27, 2023

The blue-ringed octopus, one of the most venomous animals on Earth, has bitten a woman several times

Blue-ringed octopuses contain a powerful neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, which can be fatal to humans in small doses. (Image credit: James Reynolds)

A woman in Australia was bitten several times recently by a blue-ringed octopus – one of the most venomous animals in the world – and lived to tell the tale.

Blue-ringed octopuses are a group consisting of four species: the greater blue-ringed octopus (Hapalochlaena lunulata), the southern blue-ringed octopus (Hapalochlaena maculosa), blue octopus (Hapalochlaena fasciata) and the common blue-ringed octopus (Hapalochlaena nierstraszi). these octopuses Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and covered in tiny rings that glow iridescent blue when the animals are threatened. Blue-ringed octopuses also contain tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin that can paralyze and kill humans even in small doses.

