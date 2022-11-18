The Bills-Browns game Sunday moved to Detroit, and fans received refunds for tickets purchased through the Bills or Ticketmaster.

Bills EVP/COO Ron Raccuia and Bills GM Brandon Beane held a press conference via Zoom Thursday night to discuss the change in location for Sunday’s game and other important topics including ticket information. Here is an abbreviated version of what Rakuya and Bean said.

Q: How was the decision to move the game to Detroit made?

Rakuya:The decision to move the game to Detroit has to do everything around safety. Safety first is really what we’ve been talking about here for the last 48 to 72 hours. I want to thank District Executive Poloncarz, Governor Hochul, all of our elected officials, and certainly (NFL) Commissioner (Rodger) Goodell and the entire league staff, and the Lions organization for their commitment, outreach, and helping us get the game moving. As I’ve said previously, our only concern has been the safety of our players, our fans, and our community, and making sure we haven’t diverted any resources that the community needs this weekend.”

Q: Will tickets be refunded?

Rakuya: “We’ve emailed all existing ticket holders for the game. So our fans will have the opportunity to get a refund, depending on how they purchased their ticket. But I would ask them to check the emails they probably should have received about five or 10 minutes ago actually. All these amounts will be refunded.”

Q: Are tickets for the Detroit game transferable?

Rakuya:There is no transfer option. It's really two separate transactions. Everyone's tickets will be added automatically depending on how they were purchased. So if they buy billing online, the money will be credited this way, Ticketmaster, that way, season ticket members, directly to their season ticket account. The new car will be for sale completely separate from tomorrow. "

Q: What are the team’s travel plans?

between: We will try to maintain a normal travel schedule. Obviously we’ll be tracking the weather, but for now, we’re preparing a plane to depart sometime on Saturday afternoon. We’ll have to wait to hear from the airline when they can get it here. But we will try to keep it as close to our normal routine as possible. So for now, as long as the weather is what we can expect for Sunday, we’ll be back after the game. You know the match is at 1, so we can kind of go about our normal routine and then come back out there on Wednesday.

Q: Are you frustrated about not playing at home?

between: Well, I’m counting on you to rally all of BillsMafia to show up. In all seriousness, we hope this continues to be an advantage on home soil. Fortunately not across the country. We know BillsMafia is over, and we hope those in the Michigan area will definitely drop. Those who want to get out of the snow, hopefully, will drive there.