USATSI



Normally Monday Night Football kick-off time comes at 8:15 PM ET, but that will change for the Week 17 showdown between Invoices And the Bengals.

The game will be delayed by 15 minutes this week with a new kick-off time of 8:30 PM ET. Delays happen like this ESPN can accommodate it The Rose Bowl, which kicks off at 5 p.m. ET Monday with Penn State’s matchup with Utah.

All sports networks will show the Rose Bowl in its entirety before moving to the Monday night game. Since there’s a chance the Rose Bowl could still be played when the Bills-Bengals kick off, ESPN will also air the NFL game on ABC so no one has to miss a game.

The game in Cincinnati will feature the last Monday night game of the regular season and should be a wild game. First, it’s an unprecedented encounter for a Monday game late in the season. The 23 wins for both teams is the most tied for a Monday game. The only other game to reach this level came in 1997 when the score was 12-2 49ers He played 11-3 Bronco (Denver lost that game but won the Super Bowl that year.)

The Bengals (11-4) will go into the game knowing a win will seal the win in the AFC North while the Bills (12-3) will enter the game knowing a win will put them in the driver’s seat for first place overall. Seeds in the Asian Qualifiers.

If the Bengals win, that will guarantee them at least a No. 3 seed in the AFC, and open the door for them to earn the No. 1 seed overall. However, for the Bengals to clinch the top seed, they wouldn’t just need to beat the Bills on Monday and crows next week, but they will also need to heads to lose it Raiders in week 17.

If the Bills win, they will move past Kansas City for the top seed in the AFC, and then they can officially clinch the top spot with a win over Patriots in week 18.

This game will be the first time the Bills and Bengals have met in January since January 1989 when Cincinnati topped Buffalo in the AFC title game.