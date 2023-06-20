The billionaire explorer and oceanographer also sailed on the missing Titanic submarine

Rescue teams are racing against time to find a tourist submarine sunk in the Atlantic near the wreck of the Titanic. The Guardian writes. The U.S. Coast Guard said the submarine signaled a late dive and lost contact with the marine vehicle 1 hour 45 minutes into Sunday’s dive.

According to the available information, it is certain that the passengers included a British billionaire explorer, a French soldier and a submarine expert.

Coincidentally, the missing ship was the Titan, operated by a tour company called Oceangate Expeditions. It is not yet known what happened to the submarine, and US and Canadian aircraft and large ships are being used for the search. However, the search is difficult because it is not known whether the ship has surfaced in the meantime, or whether the water and the surface of the sea must be searched together.

In principle, passengers can survive in the submarine for four days, although until the circumstances are clarified, it is difficult to say.

The Guardian understands Paul Henri Narcolet, a former French naval commander, deep-sea diver and submarine pilot, is on board. He is the E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. is the director of underwater research for and is considered an expert on the wreck site. He may have been in charge of the ship and its four passengers during the dive. Narjolet led several expeditions to the Titanic and oversaw the restoration of 5,000 artifacts, including a 20-ton piece of the Titanic.

British Hamish Harding is a famous pilot, explorer and possibly one of the few people to have gone into space as a tourist. Harding’s stepson, Brian Sass, posted on social media that Harding’s submarine was missing, but has since deleted the post. Harding himself took to Instagram and captioned the photo, “During the worst Newfoundland winter in 40 years, this mission will be the first and only manned voyage to Titanic in 2023. The weather window has recently opened and we will try to dive tomorrow.

The submarine was launched from Polar Prince on Sunday morning. Now another similar submarine will assist in the search.

In a statement posted on the company’s website on Monday, it said: “We are focusing all our efforts on the submarine’s crew and their families. We are deeply grateful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep-sea agencies in our efforts to restore contact with the submarines.

Since 2021, Bahamas-based OceanGate Expeditions has taken about 60 paying clients and 15-20 researchers to the Titanic wreck.