The big news came overnight: a new Putin-Biden meeting could be on the brink of war

Contrary to plans, Sunday’s news reached the Ukrainian border that Russian forces are still closer in both Belarus and Russia, after the Russian leadership announced on Sunday that tensions in the divided parts of eastern Ukraine would extend the deployment of Russian troops in Belarus. , And the capacity of the Russian army near the Ukrainian border continued to grow. Our full feed on Sunday improvements is available here:

Frequent telephone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. . The details of this, in terms of content and time, are not yet known, but the White House insists it could only happen if Russia does not attack Ukraine. Details of the summit will now be created at the Lavrov-Blinken meeting on Thursday, February 24th.

Before agreeing to the summit, the US President and the President of the European Commission were out of context Ukraine has also leaked some of the sanctions it is preparing for a possible attack on Western Russia. On the US side, Reuters reports, for example, that they plan to bar US banks from doing business with major Russian banks (VTB, Gazprombank and Sberbank). There have been no leaks so far. In addition, personal and corporate goals are explicitly included in the sanctions list (asset freeze, trade embargo). European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told German ARD television late Sunday night that he had publicly outlined for the first time what Russia could expect during the invasion of Ukraine: essentially cutting off international financial markets and preventing Russia from exporting goods in poor condition. Demand, to modernize its economy and not get from it, but from the West. At the same time, he acknowledged that Europe’s dependence on Russia’s gas and oil.

The desire of the first human beings of the two great powers to face each other in a situation known as the brink of war has moved towards a diplomatic solution, instead of genuine military intervention, and has fueled hope that investor sentiment will begin. Improve worldwide. U.S. The S&P 500 Future Index rose about 50 points to about 4,375 points, and the US oil price fell about $ 90 to $ 90. The Russian ruble has strengthened significantly from overnight gains due to the easing of the threat of sanctions: around 78 to 76.4.

Cover Image Source: Peter Glancer – Pool / Keystone via Getty Images