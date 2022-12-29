He said the Russian embassy in Washington had inquired through remaining channels whether American experts would be in Ukraine to decide on the handover of Patriot batteries to Kiev.

They explained to us in some detail that they do not plan to do this because the Americans do not want and will not go directly to war with Russia.

Lavrov said.

The minister added that according to the US side, it will take several months until the Ukrainian army masters the technology to deploy the Patriot battery in Ukraine.

According to the head of Russian diplomacy, hundreds of American soldiers are currently in UkraineThe presence began even before the 2014 “coup”, and the Office of the Military Liaison provides “perhaps even more” direct advice to Kiev. He said it Employees of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) occupy at least one base in the Security Service of Ukraine (SZBU)..

The collective West led by the nuclear power USA is fighting against us. This war was declared against us following the US-led coup in Ukraine.

he said.

He considered it unfair Joe Biden Statements by the US President that Ukraine must win to avoid World War III, and that the United States will never fight Russia directly again, otherwise World War III will occur.

He complained that there was no channel for dialogue between the two countries. He called it good and useful for the chief of staff and defense ministers to sometimes talk to each other, but, according to him, this is only due to the need to be careful.

Lavrov said

The United States has recently made several informal offers to the Russian side to hold meetings, to which Moscow has responded positively, but these efforts, with one exception, have been fruitless.

The only exception is as he said William BurnsUS Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Sergey Nariskin, November 14 Ankara meeting of the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SZVR). Recalling that the bilateral dialogue was not interrupted by Moscow, the minister insisted that he would not even ask for its continuation as it was not part of his traditions.

Referring to the Russian-Ukrainian accord that broke down in the spring, he said Washington would not allow Kiev to hold peace talks with Moscow, hoping that Ukraine would exhaust Russia to accommodate the US. Vladimir Putin Referring to the Russian president, meanwhile, Moscow is often accused of not being ready for negotiations, and has said there are no serious plans.

Regarding Western armed ships coming to Ukraine, he expressed confidence that Russian professionals have a plan to prevent this. He called the statement by an anonymous Pentagon official that the U.S. could not prevent Ukrainian armed forces from trying to invade Crimea as the most radical change in the U.S. position.

While Congress wants to exclude support for the Ukrainian Azov Brigade from the military budget, the US Department of Defense is trying to do the opposite.

Speaking directly about the conflict in Ukraine, the minister said that the Russian side did not engage in open spontaneous offensive actions, unlike the Ukrainian side, which, according to him, generally does not count losses, in order to achieve media impact here and now. , so the West hails the current leadership in Kiev as representative of true democracy. He said that Russia will continue to strengthen its military presence in Ukraine and will take measures that will allow it to operate more effectively in these areas in the future.

We want to end this situation as soon as possible to end this war that was manufactured by the West and finally unleashed on us through Ukraine, but for us the lives of the soldiers, the lives of the remaining civilians. The battle zone is prime

Lavrov said.

He reiterated that Russia wants to ensure the achievement of the goals of the “special operation” in Ukraine. He called it a priority to free Russia’s four “new” regions – annexed from Ukraine – from the danger of “dissent”. Among the most important goals, he named deterring threats to Russia’s security and preventing it from growing on Ukrainian territory.

Cover photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images