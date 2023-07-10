refreshes

(Image credit: Apple) Good morning, dear travelers on this wild and unpredictable journey that is preparation for the rush day. It’s your speaking assistant, Tech Erlingur Reviews Editor. I’ve been perusing available Prime Day deals ahead of today, and so far, my eyes are mostly drawn from things that aren’t actually on Amazon, as retailers become more competitive during the event. I put myself in no-holds-barred dream mode and found out that the most expensive-equipped MacBook Pro is currently discounted, which is 16.2-inch M1 Max monster with 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, 32-core GPU to edit an entire MCU movie on (or, you know, almost). It normally sells at B&H Photo for $4,899 a spine, but it’s a whopping $1,600 off right now, so It can be had for “only” $3299. at the moment. I mean, I You don’t have that kind of money on hand, but if you’re running a medium-sized movie studio, it’s a great budget saver…

(Image credit: Apple) Well, after a few minutes of digging around, we have to report that things have gone quiet on the internet when it comes to breaking up MacBook deals. It seems that the discounts we have already reported are still alive, but nothing new, either on new or old models. This is very normal – the calm before the storm. However, we’ll keep looking because we’ve found some enticing deals released before the official start of Amazon Prime Day, on July 11th. So, long story short: My pick for current MacBook deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 2022, with M2 Chip, down from $1299 to $1,099 at Amazon.

There are pre-Prime Day MacBook deals on the 2023 MacBook Pro 16 that save up to $200 (Image credit: Apple) To round things up for today, we’ll just compare the MacBook Pro prices below to the best deals we’ve seen for this year’s M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pro. These are currently the top of the range Apple laptops, and they already have some reasonable discounts. But compare those prices to those for the 2021 models below, and you’ll see differences of about $500. That’s it for today, but we’ll be here again tomorrow to post live updates on the best Prime Day MacBook deals, so join us then.

(Image credit: Apple) To add more complexity to the challenge of choosing the best MacBook, you have the fact that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are 'more professional' than the 13-inch MacBook Pros (eg, the 2021 M1 Pro/Max is considered The MacBook Pro 14 and 16 are more powerful than the 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 13 despite having older chipsets. This is because it comes with "Pro" or "Max" versions of the M1 chip, which has more improvements for video handling in particular. If you need the power of these high-end devices, moving to the 2021 model instead of the new 2023 generations may be a good money-saving option, depending on what specs you want. Generally speaking, the higher the specs, the bigger the savings, with massive discounts of up to $800 on the best settings.

(Image credit: Future/Apple) Perhaps the most daunting task MacBook buyers have faced is trying to work out the differences between the 13-inch MacBook Air and last year’s MacBook Pro. They’re a similar size, with similar quality screens, are both powered by Apple’s own M2 chip and are practically the same price when configured with the same specs (see full comparison). All in all, we were at a loss as to why Apple would release similar laptops within two months of each other. Things get even more complicated when it comes to Prime Day MacBook deals, which can sometimes mean the Pro costs less than the Air. In our own testing and actual use of the two laptops, we’ve found that the MacBook Pro 13 offers slightly better performance for tasks that involve heavy lifting (think 3D rendering or video rendering, color grading in Davinci Resolve, etc.) and the battery can last up to two hours. longer, while the M2 Air is a slimmer device and has a webcam, better speakers, and an extra charging port. If any of these factors are very important to you then this may help you in making your decision, otherwise the best deal will be determined by the specification you need. On any note, here are the best Prime Day MacBook deals in each right now. Oddly enough, I’d personally choose the deal that’s actually the worst deal in terms of savings size—the Air 16GB, 512GB at Adorama. A comfortable amount of memory and storage space, and the Pro will cost you those specs £1,699 Since there are no deals around. MacBook Pro 13 M2 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD $1499 $1299 at Amazon

16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD:

(Image credit: Apple) But, if you want the latest in what’s new, those in the UK can get the latest MacBook Air M2 Edition £1,399 Now £1,279.97. This savings has been around since June 23rd, which is surprising considering this laptop was only released on June 13th! It’s a true laptop curveball because it takes the Air up to a 15-inch screen instead of the usual 13-inch screen. That may make it more difficult to fit in a bag, but for some, that extra space will be very welcome, and the 15-inch laptop is very thin and light.

(Image credit: Future/Apple) Using a refurbished MacBook is a good way to save some extra cash. Many sites have a bunch of certified refurbished or refurbished MacBooks on offer, and one of our all-time favorites has a decent offer on Amazon right now. You can get Refurbished 2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB SSD in ‘Excellent Condition’ for $704 at Amazon , which equates to $295 for the full price of the new model. While it’s on sale for $869 on Amazon right now, we’ve seen the new price drop to $799 in the past so that could drop over the next few days. If you’re set on a new one, keep your eyes peeled for an extra discount if this price isn’t low enough for you.

(Image credit: Future/Apple) Working out whether a deal is worth it is to balance checking price history and model context with respect to recent new releases, and embedded chips. So, for example, the 2021 MacBook Pro is undergoing some pretty big discounts right now — especially those with more serious specs. Power users, you’ll want to take a look at this – and it’s about to get artsy. B&H Photo is currently offering an offer on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max (10-core) with 2TB SSD and 32-core GPU, which is as serious as it gets for the 2021 lineup. The recommended retail price was $4,099 at the time of release, And it’s down to $2,699 — a saving of $1,400. If you don’t mind not having an M2 chip, this machine will probably do everything you need (unless you’re an ultra-power user, in which case you might want to look at the M2 equivalent – around $4,000 but for a GPU with 38 cores). See also Dylan Mulvaney steps out to grab a bikini top before heading to her laser hair removal B&H Photo also has a serious deal on a slightly less powerful device (we said a little), you can save $800 on the 1TB version with 16GB of RAM, This brings it from $2,699 to $1,899 – $1,000 less than the equivalent M2 (Which is currently $200 off at Amazonif you are fully committed to the latest model).

(Image credit: Apple) This year’s addition to the MacBook Air lineup — the 15-inch M2 model — is currently at an all-time low on Amazon. It’s not a new discount, we’ve seen it hit that price twice before in its short life, but it still is $100 off both 256GB and 512GB models. We’re hoping for better things, but it’s useful to provide context for your Prime Day buying experience.

(Image credit: Apple) If you’re in the UK, you’ll see some savings on the 2023 MacBook Pro range across a couple of retailers right now. One such deal is for a MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023) 14-inch (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 512GB SSD) in silver. Very and Amazon have both cut that by four percent for the time being — bringing them down from £2,149 to £1,979.97 (this is on Amazon). This appears to be a manufacturer’s discount rather than anything Prime related, and we’d like to think it will get further price cuts (in May it was down to £1,933) but we can never guarantee anything, and it still is Money is available – so we’ll let you decide if you want to roll the dice.