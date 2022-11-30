The best jazz albums of 2022

At the end of the seventh album on this list (no spoilers), poet and philosopher Thomas Stanley’s voice soars above the clatter of drums and saxophone, offering a fiercely optimistic view of the state of jazz. “In the end, maybe it would be a good idea for people to give up on jazz, and replace it with musical products more suited to the designs of capitalism,” he says. “Now jazz is leaping like Lazarus, if we allow it, to reinvent itself as live music.”

Jazz sure jumps – though Not always where you would expect it to beAnd certainly not in any predictable way. Some of the artists below wouldn’t call the music they make jazz at all. We probably don’t need that either. Let’s just call these albums what they were, each in their own way: breakthroughs, daring experiments and – despite everything around us – reasons for hope.