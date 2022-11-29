The best Cyber ​​Monday deals you can still get under $100, $50, and $25

– Recommendations are selected independently by the editors of The Review. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Internet Mon It came and went, but there are still plenty of deals in effect–So far. Whether you’re ready to splurge yourself or get a big head start on some holiday shopping, these Cyber ​​Monday deals under $100 are still going, and you don’t want to miss them.

Gapbaby clothing deal

For Cyber ​​Monday, GAP is still throwing out this comfy and cute two-piece set for juniors. Reviewers love how soft the material is, and the sizing ranges from 0-24 months.

Gap Baby Waffle Two-Piece Bodysuit Set for $17.97 (Save $21.98)

Kate Spade handbag deal

Kate Spade is offering discounts for Cyber ​​Monday that’s still live, and somehow this adorable handbag is still available in several colors. The size is perfect for the essentials and then some, and it can be carried with handles or a shoulder strap.

Kate Spade Tinsel Satchel for $99 (save $230)

The best Cyber ​​Monday deals from $75 to $100

Deals are valid on Sportswear prior to Cyber ​​Monday. You can get popular and convenient Allbirds tree runner For $84 today, save up to $21 on a pair of great, sustainably made shoes.

Best Monday Deals from $50 to $75

Indoor and outdoor gifts are on sale after Cyber ​​Monday. You can entertain your kids indoors with Amazon Fire HD 8 tabletwhich is $45 off the retail price of $89.99, entertains outdoor adults at a significant cut. Mesa single burner for $69.99.

The best Cyber ​​Monday deals from $25 to $50

Will 2023 be the year you finally start meal prepping? Dress the part with an apron that Our testers said it was the best value (With built-in pot holders and conversion chart sewn into the pocket), the Five end aprons with built in pot holders. Are you ready to search for your DNA? AncestryDNA Collections It’s selling for more than half at $49, or $50 off.

The best Cyber ​​Monday deals under $25

Entertainment comes at a low price this Internet Week. You can stream series like Abbott ElementaryAnd the The Handmaid’s Tale And much more for $1.99 with a file Hulu subscriptionor you can disable Top rated cold brew coffee makerThe Takeya cold brew coffee maker At 20% off.

Cyber ​​Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

