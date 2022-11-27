November 27, 2022

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals are still available all weekend

Black Friday may have passed, but the best Black Friday deals on gaming laptops are still out there. Many of the best laptop deals we’ve previously found will be live during Black Friday weekend. There are also two new Cyber ​​Monday deals that we haven’t seen previously. We’ve sorted the best gaming laptop deals we’ve found from major sellers: Dell, HP, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The laptops are brands you’re familiar with, such as Alienware, HP OMEN, ASUS, Acer, MSI, Gigabyte, and more, all equipped with GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs for your mobile gaming needs.

Walmart black friday gaming laptop deals

Walmart has some excellent Black Friday laptop deals available right now from Lenovo, Acer, and MSI. These are some of the best laptop deals across all vendors.

MSI Katana GF66 15″ Intel Core i9-12900H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming laptop

MSI Katana GF66 15" Intel Core i7-12650H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop

MSI Katana GF66 15″ Intel Core i7-12650H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming laptop

Acer nitro 5 15" AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 15″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RTX 3060 Gaming laptop

ASUS TUF17" AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RTX 3060 gaming laptop

Starts November 27th

ASUS TUF 17″ AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RTX 3060 Gaming laptop

Dell Black Friday gaming laptop deals

These are Dell’s best Black Friday gaming laptop deals right now. They include Dell’s G Series gaming laptops, which offer tons of gaming power at a very respectable price, Alienware’s gaming laptops, which emphasize maximum performance above all else, and Dell XPS laptops, which offer portability super.

Dell G16 16" 2560x1600 Intel Core i9-12900H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop PC with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Use the code: GAMING10

Dell G16 16″ 2560×1600 Intel Core i9-12900H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Use promo code “GAMING10”

27% off $2,089.99

Alienware m17 R5 17 model" AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Alienware m17 R5 17″ AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Alienware m15 R7 15" 2560x1440 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Alienware m15 R7 15″ 2560×1440 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Alienware m15 R7 15" Intel Core i9-12900H RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Alienware m15 R7 15″ Intel Core i9-12900H RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Dell G15 15" Intel Core i5-12500H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Dell G15 15″ Intel Core i5-12500H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD SSD

Dell G15 15" AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD

Dell G15 15″ AMD Ryzen 7 6800H RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD SSD

Check out our Dell Black Friday article or later Dell Black Friday ad More deals on laptops, PCs and gaming monitors.

HP Black Friday gaming laptop deals

The 2022 HP OMEN gaming laptops feature powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Alder Lake processors and RTX 30 series video cards that support DLSS and ray tracing. It also has a sleeker, simpler design than some of the other, more “bling” models.

HP OMEN 17" Intel Core i7-12800HX Alder Lake RTX 3060 Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Use the code: CHESTNUT10

HP OMEN 17″ Intel Core i7-12800HX Alder Lake RTX 3060 Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Use promo code “CHESTNUT10”

26% off $1,699.99

HP OMEN 17" Intel Core i7-12800HX Alder Lake RTX 3070 Ti Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Use the code: CHESTNUT10

HP OMEN 17″ Intel Core i7-12800HX Alder Lake RTX 3070 Ti Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Use promo code “CHESTNUT10”

24% off $1999.99

HP OMEN 17" Intel Core i7-12800HX Alder Lake RTX 3080 Ti Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Use the code: CHESTNUT10

HP OMEN 17″ Intel Core i7-12800HX Alder Lake RTX 3080 Ti Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Use promo code “CHESTNUT10”

21% off $2,499.99

Check out our HP Black Friday article for more deals on laptops and PCs.

Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals

Amazon has its own mix of gaming laptops on sale, too. And surprise, surprise, instead of price-matching everyone else like they usually do, Amazon decided to offer some original deals of their own. The more options we have, the better!

ASUS TUF Dash 15" Intel Core i7-1265H RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop

ASUS TUF Dash 15″ Intel Core i7-1265H RTX 3060 Gaming laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" AMD Ryzen 5 6600H RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15″ AMD Ryzen 5 6600H RTX 3050 Gaming laptop

MSI Pulse GL66 15" Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3070 gaming laptop

MSI Pulse GL66 15″ Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3070 Gaming laptop

MSI Katana GF66 15" Intel Core i7-12650H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop

MSI Katana GF66 15″ Intel Core i7-12650H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming laptop

Best black friday gaming laptop deals

Best Buy always offers great laptop deals on Black Friday. These are all reputable brands like ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, HP, and Acer. Some deals may be sold out online but have a store pickup option, availability may depend on region.

Razer Blade 14" 2560x1440 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop” src=”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/11/23/razerblade142-1669240113525.jpg?width=200&height=130&quality=20&dpr=0.05″ class=”jsx-2920405963 progressive-image jsx-2407332289 jsx-3166191823 rounded hover-opacity expand loading”/>

Razer Blade 14″ 2560×1440 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RTX 3070 Ti Gaming laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" 2560x1600 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Radeon RX 6800S Gaming Laptop” src=”https://assets-prd.ignimgs.com/2022/11/21/asusrogzephyrus3-1669062326481.jpg?width=200&height=130&quality=20&dpr=0.05″ class=”jsx-2920405963 progressive-image jsx-2407332289 jsx-3166191823 rounded hover-opacity expand loading”/>

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14″ 2560×1600 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Radeon RX 6800S Gaming laptop

ASUS ROG Flow X13 13" AMD Ryzen 9 6800H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Flow X13 13″ AMD Ryzen 9 6800H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14″ AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RTX 3060 Gaming laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15" AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15″ AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming laptop

Alienware x14 R1 14" Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop

Alienware x14 R1 14″ Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3060 Gaming laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 15" Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios 300 15″ Intel Core i7-12700H RTX 3060 Gaming laptop

HP Victus 15" Intel Core i7-1265H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop

HP Victus 15″ Intel Core i7-1265H RTX 3050 Ti Gaming laptop

Are you looking for more discounts? Take a look at the best Black Friday deals of 2022.

