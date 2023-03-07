The best Agents to pair up with Gekko in VALORANT

new agent in Valorant is fun, but the real joy comes from finding the perfect agents to pair with. The trainer’s newest agent and tactician to play with is Gekko, a Los Angeles-based starter who uses his group of creatures as his abilities.

There are a lot of interesting abilities in Gekko Valorant Several, too: the Mosh Pit expands to a wide radius after landing on the ground, and then explodes after a short delay. Dizzy charges enemies and faints on anyone in his line of sight. Wingman can be sent forward to hit the first enemy he sees, or even plant or defuse the spike with his alternate fire.

Finally, Thrash (Gekko’s ultimate) charges at opponents and holds them (like Killjoy Lockdown) for a short time.

Image via Riot Games

Gekko excels at creating space for himself and teammates, deterring enemy aggression during tackles or runs, and kicking opponents out of corners.

Arguably his biggest comparison to another Agent is Breach, as both can use blinds, stuns, and damage to take control of the map, except while Rolling Thunder stuns his opponents, Gekko’s Thrash ultimately traps them.

So how do you get the most efficient use of Gekko? Well, while the proxy companies depend a lot on the map, here are some of the proxies to choose for any configuration that works with Gekko.

Astra (or another smoker like Brimstone or Omen)

Of course, most builds on any map need a smoker, but Gekko’s ability to pick up a globe for Dizzy, Wingman, and Thrash and use the ability again after a very short cooldown means that smoke cap is absolutely vital. Being able to cover Gekko while effectively having his abilities recharge for free means the team can maximize their prowess at clearing spaces.

The reason the Astra is recommended is simply to pair its star Gravity Well with Gekko’s Mosh Pit.

snake

Speaking of Gekko’s Mosh Pit, it sounds awful like Viper Snakebite, which can cause some confusion for the uninitiated. But having Viper alongside Gekko is a huge boon even without the similar colored abilities, given how well the two can combine in-location and post-plant implementations. Having two controllers with these companies also means more cover for planting Wingman on Gekko’s behalf.

Cypher

The information Cypher can gain with his abilities matches a prettier Gekko. Given how much information Cypher can capture with Trapwires and Spy Dart, this information can then be used by Gekko to punish, damage, electrocute, or detain opponents trapped in curtains.

git or raz

Having an agent who can play aggressive entry means Gekko doesn’t have to be up front, which is what you want for an agent with a lot of offensive tools. Gekko’s blinds and landings mean Raze or Jett can rush in and punish those opponents while they’re affected.