The Bengals finish the Bills’ season with Dammar Hamlin in attendance

ORchard Park, New York – Before this NFL season begins, the Buffalo Bills set a goal of winning the Super Bowl. While this is a goal shared by all teams, it was both realistic and urgent for the Bills, who believed this season’s team had as good a chance as ever to deliver a championship in this region.

The Bills quickly held on to that job through a brief mid-season slump, long-term injuries to Micah Hyde and Von Miller and then a life-threatening medical emergency to Damar Hamlin during a prime-time game in early January. But on Sunday, the Bills once again found themselves in a familiar place: waiting until next year.

In constant snowfall, the Bills’ season ended with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who will challenge Kansas City in the AFC Championship game next weekend.

“Obviously we wanted to play with him and continue our mission,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, referring to Hamlin, who was present at Sunday’s game. “We just met a team that played better than us tonight.”