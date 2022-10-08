The beloved animated series Arthur returns with a new podcast on PBS Kids

back in february, Arthurthe longest-running children’s animated series in the United States, ended its 25-year run With the end of the series “All Grown Up”, but as it turned out, Arthur’s story is not over yet. This week, PBS Kids, GBH Kids, production partner Gen-Z Media, and distribution partner PRX . announced Arthur PodcastA new podcast series that will benefit from the broad spectrum Arthur A library of contents and retelling of the episodes of the beloved TV series in audio format. Arthur Podcast It will begin on October 20 with the first eight-episode season, and begin weekly on Thursdays. You can check out the new short digital clip “Arthur Makes a Podcast” below.

“We’re thrilled to continue building on our mission of meeting kids where they are by expanding our podcast offerings,” Sarah DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS Kids said in a statement. ‘Hope the parents who grew up with them Arthur They can now join their children in listening to new stories from the characters they love, and have fun and learn together.”

“Adapting one of the world’s most beloved children’s animated series for sound was an absolute franchise, not to mention a lot of fun,” said Ben Strouse, Gen-Z Media SEO. “We hope that the podcast version will provide children as well as those who have grown up with the iconic show an important new way to enjoy these wonderful, well-placed stories.”

Arthur Podcast It will allow listeners to enjoy Arthur, DW, Buster, and other lovable characters navigating school, friendships, and other challenges. The series will be available for free on the PBS Kids Video app, and Arthur YouTube channel, pbskids.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and all major podcast platforms.

Based on Arthur A series of books written and illustrated by Mark Brown, Arthur It premiered on October 7, 1996, and ran for 25 seasons and a total of 253 episodes. The series focuses on Arthur, a piglet who lives in the fictional city of Elwood, and explores the different lessons he learns from his friends, family, and experiences along the way. The series finale showed a flash forward as Arthur and his friends end 20 years in the future. The series continues to appear on PBS Kids.

