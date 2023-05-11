The Bank of England raised interest rates to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years

“Inflation is still very high,” central bank governor Andrew Bailey told reporters on Thursday. “Our job is to get to the 2 percent target and keep it there.”

And policymakers said they raised interest rates again on Thursday to reach their target, adding, “We have to stay on course to make sure inflation goes down all the way” to the target.

Britain’s inflation rate is expected to decline more slowly than the central bank forecast three months ago, mainly because food price inflation is expected to decline slowly. In March, food prices were about 20 percent higher than a year earlier, the fastest pace of inflation in more than 45 years.

By the end of the year, the headline inflation rate, which includes food and energy prices, is expected to fall to 5.1 percent, according to the central bank’s forecast. Consumer price data for April, which will be published later this month, is expected to show that inflation begins to slow further as the rise in household energy bills removes from annual inflation calculations. A year ago, household energy bills rose more than 50 percent after the war in Ukraine sent up wholesale prices.

As the Bank of England tries to force inflation lower, good economic news could complicate its task. Three months ago, when the central bank published its latest forecasts, it had a particularly pessimistic view of the British economy, predicting five quarters of economic contraction and a mild recession. On Thursday, it unveiled what it described as the largest upgrade to its economic forecasts in the bank’s history, due to lower wholesale energy prices and government stimulus: It no longer expects any quarters of economic contraction.