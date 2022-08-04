The Bakers suffer a rupture in the AFC Champions League, and will miss the 2022-23 season for Yukon

STORRS, Conn. – UConn women’s basketball announced devastating news on Wednesday that will undoubtedly change the course of the 2022-23 season.

Superstar goalkeeper Paige Bakers suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during a minor basketball game on Monday. She will be out for next season, according to a team press release.

Beckers, a former Hopkins Hay phenomenon, underwent an MRI Monday night to confirm the injury. She will have surgery Friday at UConn Health. An update will be shared on the timeline to restore them by following the procedure.

“We are all devastated by Paige,” said Ocon coach Gino Orima. “She’s worked hard to get stronger and healthier in the off-season, which is an unfortunate setback. Paige is clearly a great basketball player but she’s a better teammate and it’s really unfortunate that this has happened to her.

“We will miss her on the field, but she will do everything in her power to lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her recovery process to help her come back better and stronger.”

The news is a huge blow to the Husky family, who were saddled with injuries and COVID-19 issues for nearly the entire roster last season. This included the Bakers, who missed 19 games after sustaining a fracture of the anterior tibial plateau and a meniscus tear in the same left knee. She underwent surgery on December 13 but returned to play on February 25 and led the Husky to the Final Four in Minneapolis. They lost the championship game to South Carolina.

She still leads the team with an average of 14.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 assists and 1.5 assists per game.

The Bakers had committed to staying at Storrs for the summer to get stronger to prevent injury.

“It’s so crazy because you work so hard to get healthy, you feel stronger than ever, you play your best basketball and with one sudden move, everything changes,” Beckers said. Post on Instagram. “It’s hard trying to make sense of it all right now but I can’t help but think God is using me as a testament to how much you can beat him by your side. You might need major surgery for this P story, because it would be a hell of a comeback.

“There will be good days and there will be bad days, but my absolute love for the game and divine power will take me back to where I need to be. I’ve worked so hard for the little kid in these pictures to continue to fulfill the dreams I’ve had since I first caught the ball, so why should I stop now?”

After making it to the National Championship game last year despite injuries to Bakers, Azi Fahd (foot), Durka Johasz (wrist), Caroline Ducharme (hip) and many others, Ocon’s players were confident they could win it all this coming season. healthy menu. These aspirations are now completely transformed.

Bueckers became the first female student in college basketball history to win the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year and USBWA Player of the Year Award for 2020-21. She averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game that year.