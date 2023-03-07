The Bachelor 2023 LIVE – Ex-show champ slams Zack as fans expect Kat ‘rebound’ after heartbreaking exit from Budapest

Zach continued to face backlash for his ‘gas lighting’ contestant

The TV personality got defensive when he responded, “I used to get so comfortable with us, now it’s a one-on-one match?”

“What am I missing?” he asked, as Jess laughed uncomfortably through her tears.

“To not have a one-on-one, when you’re in my position that’s a big deal,” she admitted, “I don’t know where your head is. Like I’m confused.”

The couple sat in awkward silence until Zach replied, “Honestly, I feel like there’s this disconnect.

“I don’t feel more certain about this and I feel nervous. I don’t know how you feel, but I don’t feel that confident,” he claimed, completely changing his tune from the start of the conversation.

“Although it’s hard and it pains me to say,” he added.