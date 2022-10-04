The average price of gas in Los Angeles County rose to a record high of $6.46

Los Angeles (CABC) – The average price of a gallon of regular, self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6,466 on Monday, topping the previous high of $6,462 on June 14.

The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, up $1.22, including 1 cent on Sunday and 15.3 cents on Thursday, the largest daily increase since a record 19.2 percent rise on Oct. 5, 2012, according to figures released by AAA and the Price Information Service. oil. .

The increases on Sunday and Monday are the smallest since the half-cent increase on September 19.

The average price is 62.6 cents more than a week ago, $1,202 more than a month ago and $2.05 more than a year ago.

The streak of increases follows a streak of 78 drops in 80 days totaling $1,216 that began on June 15, one day after the average price rose to a record high of $6,462.

The average price of Orange County rose one-tenth of a cent to $6,423, one day after falling seven-tenths of a cent. On Saturday, it rose 4.3 cents to a record $6,429, surpassing the previous high of $6.41 on June 12.

Sunday’s drop ended a 12-day series of increases totaling $1,033, including an increase of 15.9 cents on Thursday, the largest daily increase since the record high of 19.5 cents on October 5, 2012.

The Orange County average price is 59.2 cents more than a week ago, $1.23 higher than a month ago, and $2,044 more than a year ago.

Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist for the Automobile Club of Southern California, said the price hikes are caused by insufficient supply to meet demand caused in part by reduced gasoline production from maintenance refineries.

Governor Gavin Newsom has asked refineries to switch to winter gas blends earlier than usual. The mix is ​​usually cheaper, but analysts say it’s unclear when drivers will see this pump change.

In the meantime, some relief may come soon Gas discount checks For California residents who have filed their 2020 tax returns.

Checks can be put up as early as Friday.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.79.

The City News Service contributed to this report.