The attorney general is alerting Taylor Swift fans to the Eras Tour ticket scams

The Minnesota attorney general has asked Taylor Swift fans to be careful when searching for tickets for the pop star’s upcoming performances at US Bank Stadium.

Swift’s back-to-back Minneapolis concerts on Fridays and Saturdays have been sold out for months, leaving the resale market the only option for “Swifties” trying to get last-minute tickets for the Eras Tour.

Now Attorney General Keith Ellison says second-hand sellers scam people out of up to $2,500 for tickets that never arrive.

In a press release Sunday, Ellison said some of these scams include fake screenshots of tickets that don’t exist or have already been claimed.

“Minnesotans who have been scammed by online ticket scammers should not have to endure a ‘cruel summer,’” Ellison said in a statement. “Ticket scammers are nothing but a problem and what they do is illegal. I will not stand by knowing there may be scammers out there trying to scam the Minnesota Swifties and other fans. If you believe you have been exploited, please contact my office to file a complaint.”

Ellison’s office said ticket buyers should try to stick to reputable sites. Customers are also advised to use credit cards when making a purchase because they offer protections not found with other payment methods, such as debit cards, cash, or apps like Venmo or the Cash App.

Swift fans are also encouraged to check they are using a secure URL starting with “https” to ensure their information is secure and to check their tickets to ensure their seat matches an actual venue description section.

Can anyone suspect of being defrauded File a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office online.

Ticket sales for Swift’s “Eras” tour have already been the subject of scrutiny, and have even led some members of Congress, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to accuse Ticketmaster of antitrust practices. Critics say the company has complete control when setting prices and then charging customers hundreds of fees.