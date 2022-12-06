December 6, 2022

The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft succeeded in its test flight but did not test life support

Izer 2 hours ago
A camera on one of the Artemis 1 Orion capsule

The Europe-built service module powering the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis 1 mission launched the first round trip to the moon, but the main system to keep future human crews alive during the flight has yet to be tested.

The Orion capsuleWhich The rematch has begun of its groundbreaking flight on Thursday (Dec. 1), currently not full of breathable air, European aerospace giant Airbus told Space.com. According to the Airbus company that built it Orion server unitThe capsule’s life support system will only be fully installed in ground laboratories before the first flight with astronauts in 2024.

