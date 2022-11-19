November 20, 2022

The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft sees the moon for the first time in video

NASA’s Orion spacecraft spotted the destination of its Artemis 1 test flight to the moon and captured an amazing video to celebrate the moment.

In a video released on Friday (November 18), the half-lit moon is seen in the distance with Orion spacecraft On the front, complete with NASA’s “worm” logo, as seen from a camera on the tip of one of the capsule’s four solar wings. in time, Orion was about halfway to the MoonNASA said in a statement.

