The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft sees the moon for the first time in video

NASA’s Orion spacecraft spotted the destination of its Artemis 1 test flight to the moon and captured an amazing video to celebrate the moment.

In a video released on Friday (November 18), the half-lit moon is seen in the distance with Orion spacecraft On the front, complete with NASA’s “worm” logo, as seen from a camera on the tip of one of the capsule’s four solar wings. in time, Orion was about halfway to the MoonNASA said in a statement.

On the third day of the Artemis I mission, Orion maneuvered and captured its solar arrays the moon with a camera mounted at the end of the array,” NASA wrote in Video description (Opens in a new tab).

NASA launched Orion on an unmanned plane Artemis 1 Mission on Wednesday (November 16) on top of the agency’s first job Space launch system (SLS), which is now the most powerful missile in the world. Orion will fly on a 25-day trip to the Moon and back on a cruise that will return to Earth on December 11th. NASA is using the mission as a test flight. Artemis program To see if the SLS and Orion rocket are ready to take astronauts to the moon, with a goal of a manned lunar landing in 2025.

The moon is visible in view of NASA’s Orion spacecraft in this still image from video captured from the Artemis 1 mission capsule on November 18, 2022. (Image credit: NASA)

The video is the latest Great view of Orionwhich is equipped with 24 cameras spread along its outer, solar and inner arrays to document its historic test flight.

Artemis 1 launch photos: Amazing views of NASA’s first moon rocket

Live updates: NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission

In the hours immediately following launch, Orion caught an Earth’s crescent moon falling behind it as it made its way to the Moon. Check it out below.

NASA has also launched a new rocket Artemis All-Access Video Series It will provide weekly updates on the mission as it ventures to the Moon and back.

The first episode, also dropped by NASA on Friday, chronicles the first three days of the Artemis 1 mission, including stunning views of the spacecraft detaching from the SLS rocket’s upper stage, cube deployment landmarks, and an update from NASA’s Dan Huot on how the mission was accomplished. Went away. Take a look at the video below to check it out.

As of early Saturday (November 19), the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft was 216,391 miles (348,247) kilometers) from Earth, 93,048 miles (149,746 kilometers) from the Moon and it’s sailing through space at 995 mph (1,601 kph), according to NASA. Could you Track Orion through space on its mission with NASA’s Artemis Tracker website (Opens in a new tab).

Until now, Orion’s flight went relatively smoothlywhich NASA mission managers said has exceeded their expectations, despite minor hiccups as engineers learn how the spacecraft will perform in deep space.

On Monday morning (November 21), the Artemis 1 Orion rocket will make its closest approach to the moon in a flyby, approaching within 60 miles (100 km) of the moon as it prepares for its full, wide, circular orbit.

NASA will broadcast the online Artemis 1 moon flyby live at 7:15 AM EDT (1215 GMT), with closest approach timed after 7:57 AM EDT (1257 GMT). Orion will enter its final orbit around the Moon on November 25 at 4:52 PM EST (2152 GMT), with NASA coverage beginning at 4:30 PM EST (2130 GMT). Could you Watch the live webcast of NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion program On Space.com, courtesy of NASA Television.

Email: Tariq Malik [email protected] (Opens in a new tab) or follow it @employee (Opens in a new tab). Follow us @employee (Opens in a new tab)And the Facebook (Opens in a new tab) And the Instagram (Opens in a new tab).