December 4, 2022

The Artemis 1 moon mission is pushing back on communications with JWST

James Webb Space Telescope mirrors cool to deep space temperature

Two major NASA missions launched in the past year have exposed the weaknesses of communications in space.

NASA communicates with all of its distant spacecraft – from Orion capsule to me James Webb Space Telescope (Webb or JWST) to Voyager 1 – by the Deep Space Network, an array of 14 antennas located at three locations in California, Spain and Australia. But the network is busy, and it ensures that every task after that a land Orbiting having the communications time it needs can be tricky, which is a problem it faces Artemis 1 The task worsened.

