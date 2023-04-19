The arrival of US-made Patriot missile systems in Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister said Wednesday that the country has received the long-craved US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile systems that Kiev hopes will help protect it from Russian air strikes during the war. .

“Today, our beautiful Ukrainian skies are safer because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a tweet.

Ukrainian officials have previously reported the arrival of the Patriot systems, which Washington agreed to send This October will be a major boost and milestone in the fight against a large-scale invasion of Moscow. It is the latest contribution from Kiev’s western allies, who have also pledged tanks, artillery and some types of combat aircraft as Ukraine prepares for an expected counterattack.

On the other hand, China insists that it will not help arm Russia, one of its main allies On Wednesday, he denied recent reports that Chinese drones had been found on the battlefields of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that Beijing maintains strict control over the export of drones in line with international standards that forbid their use for non-peaceful purposes.

The statement insisted that China, which has repeatedly criticized the US and other countries’ support for Ukraine as “adding fuel to the fire” of the war, has an “objective and fair stance” and seeks peace.

Patriot missiles can target aircraft, cruise missiles, and short-range ballistic missiles. Russia has used those weapons to bomb Ukraine, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure, especially energy supplies during the winter.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ikhnat, said late Tuesday that the delivery of the system would be a historic event, allowing the Ukrainians to hit Russian targets at a greater distance.

Reznikov thanked the peoples of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, without saying how many systems were delivered and when.

Germany’s federal government website on Tuesday listed the Patriot system among military materials delivered over the past week to Ukraine, and German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock confirmed this to lawmakers in Berlin on Wednesday.

Berbock also said Germany delivered the second of four IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems it had pledged last year.

Reznikov said he first requested the Patriot systems when he visited the United States in August 2021, five months before the Kremlin forces’ full-scale invasion and seven years after Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea. He described owning the system as a “dream” but said he was told in the US at the time that it was “impossible”.

Ukrainian personnel have been trained on the Patriot battery which can need up to 90 soldiers to operate and maintain.

“Our air defenses (Patriot systems) have been perfected as best they can. Our partners have kept their word,” Reznikov wrote.

Experts have warned that the system’s effectiveness is limited, and it may not be a game-changer in war, though it would add to Ukraine’s arsenal against its greatest enemy.

Patriot missiles were first deployed by the United States in the 1980s. Analysts say the system costs about $4 million per round, and each launcher costs about $10 million. At that cost, it is not worth using Patriots to shoot down the smaller, cheaper Iranian drones that Russia has been buying and using in Ukraine.

Officials in Kiev reported civilian, but not military, casualties from the Russian bombing.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that at least four civilians were killed and 27 others injured in Ukraine on Tuesday and overnight.

Its governor Oleh Sinyhopov said in televised remarks that a 50-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed in a Russian airstrike on a border town in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Its governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces launched 12 missile, artillery, mortar, tank and drone attacks on the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, killing a civilian at a market in central Kherson, the capital of the region of the same name, and a nearby school.

The local military administration said that a woman was killed and another injured in northern Ukraine after Russian forces shelled the border village of Rychki from several rocket launchers.

Russian forces also launched explosive-laden drones at night in the Odessa region in southern Ukraine.

___ Jurass Karmano in Tallinn, Estonia, Christopher Bowden in Beijing, and Geir Molson in Berlin contributed to this report.

