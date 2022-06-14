The army evacuates the crew of the plane that flew with the deaths of Afghans

The air force evacuated the crew of a US military C-17 cargo plane that took off from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last August with people hanging on its wings during the frantic days of the Afghanistan evacuation.

Ann Stefanik, an Air Force spokeswoman, said in a statement that twin reviewers of the horrific accident, in which parts of the human body were discovered in an aircraft wheel well, concluded that the cabin crew were “in compliance with applicable rules of engagement.” on Monday. The revisions were conducted by the Air Mobility Command and the United States Central Command.

It is still not clear how many people have died there Episode on August 16, 2021A crowd of Afghans, desperate to escape the country after their government collapsed under Taliban rule, climbed onto the outside of an airplane and fell off after the plane took off.