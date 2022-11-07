The arms of the galaxy “Berenice’s hair” combed in a wonderful telescope image

A spiral galaxy adorns “Berenice’s Hair” in a stunning telescope image.

Although Charles Messier developed the famous A Celestial Bodies Catalog In the 18th century comprising this galaxy, officially known as NGC 4254, NASA writes It was discovered by another French astronomer, Pierre Michen, in 1781. But his most famous observer is represented by the famous nickname of the spiral galaxy, Messier 99.

This object is located 55 million light-years away from a land. According to NASA, it can be seen with a medium-sized telescope in May. But the coil galaxy Got HD treatment with powerful monitoring tools located in South America. Messier 99’s well-defined arms resemble a pinwheel in a new image from the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) PHANGS survey.

Short for High Angular Resolution Physics in Nearby Galaxies, PHANGS “produces high-resolution images of nearby galaxies across all wavelengths of light,” ESO officials wrote on October 24. picture description (Opens in a new tab). “This will allow astronomers to learn more about the diverse range of galactic environments that exist in our universe.”

To observe Messier 99, astronomers directed two of ESO’s facilities in Chile – the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and the Large Millimeter/meter Atacama Array (ALMA) – to look at “Berenice’s Hair,” a constellation known officially as Berenice coma . located in the northern sky, Near the constellation Leo .

The orange color of the spiral arms of Messier 99 in the image, and the red at their edges, represent ALMA data. These vibrant shapes depict, according to ESO, “cold clouds of gas that can eventually collapse.” stars. “

The correspondingly shimmering purple and blue tones are the stars distributed throughout the galaxy. These cooler colors represent data from the VLT.

Messier 99 could provide astronomers with more clues about how stars form in the universe. Compare these two data sets [ALMA and VLT] It allows for a better understanding of how stars are formed,” ESO officials wrote.

This object was also the subject of other missions, such as the Venerable Hubble Space Telescope. “This galaxy is called a grand design spiral,” NASA officials Written in 2017 (Opens in a new tab) When describing Hubble’s observations, “with long, large and clearly defined spiral arms – giving it a structure somewhat similar to our galaxy, the Milky Way.”