November 7, 2022

The arms of the galaxy “Berenice’s hair” combed in a wonderful telescope image

The spiral galaxy NGC 4254, also known as Messier 99, is located 55 million light-years away in the constellation Coma Berenices.

A spiral galaxy adorns “Berenice’s Hair” in a stunning telescope image.

Although Charles Messier developed the famous A Celestial Bodies Catalog In the 18th century comprising this galaxy, officially known as NGC 4254, NASA writes It was discovered by another French astronomer, Pierre Michen, in 1781. But his most famous observer is represented by the famous nickname of the spiral galaxy, Messier 99.

