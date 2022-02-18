February 18, 2022

Emet
The Arizona State player shredded Jaden Daniels as he was reportedly set to enter the transfer gate

Arizona Quarterback Jayden Daniels has reportedly entered the transfer window and will be looking for a new school to play in 2022.

Daniels played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils. He played in 12 games as a freshman, all four games of the 2020 coronavirus-affected season and 13 games in 2021.

Thursday, 247 Sports You mentioned that Daniels was entering the transfer gate.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to throw UNLV defensive lineman Kolo Oseki (94) during a game on September 11, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.
(AP Photo/Matt York)

In 29 collegiate games, Daniels has 6,025 yards and 32 touchdown passes. The Sun Devils were 8-5 last season and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to Wisconsin, 20-13. Daniels is considered the best midfielder left in the transfer window.

video appeared Social media Show his teammates cleaning Daniels’ closet.

Jim Harbaug agrees to a 5-year contract renewal with Michigan

Jaden Daniels of the Arizona Sun Devils warms up before a game against the BYU Cougars on September 18, 2021, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Logan, Utah.

(Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
(Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Someone can be heard saying, “N —- disgusting anyway” in the video.

Arizona is under investigation for potential recruitment violations. The Sun Devils have been accused of hosting recruits on campus during the “death” of COVID-19, mandated by the NCAA.

Several coaches left the program amid the NCAA investigation, and the team lost its 2022 class commitments.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Sun Devil Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Herm Edwards remains the team’s head coach despite the controversy surrounding the programme.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

