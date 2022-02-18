The Arizona State player shredded Jaden Daniels as he was reportedly set to enter the transfer gate

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Quarterback Jayden Daniels has reportedly entered the transfer window and will be looking for a new school to play in 2022.

Daniels played the last three seasons with the Sun Devils. He played in 12 games as a freshman, all four games of the 2020 coronavirus-affected season and 13 games in 2021.

Thursday, 247 Sports You mentioned that Daniels was entering the transfer gate.

In 29 collegiate games, Daniels has 6,025 yards and 32 touchdown passes. The Sun Devils were 8-5 last season and lost in the Las Vegas Bowl to Wisconsin, 20-13. Daniels is considered the best midfielder left in the transfer window.

video appeared Social media Show his teammates cleaning Daniels’ closet.

Jim Harbaug agrees to a 5-year contract renewal with Michigan

Someone can be heard saying, “N —- disgusting anyway” in the video.

Arizona is under investigation for potential recruitment violations. The Sun Devils have been accused of hosting recruits on campus during the “death” of COVID-19, mandated by the NCAA.

Several coaches left the program amid the NCAA investigation, and the team lost its 2022 class commitments.

Herm Edwards remains the team’s head coach despite the controversy surrounding the programme.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.