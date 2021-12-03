The Archbishop of Paris has resigned over a love letter sent to the wrong address

His resignation has been submitted by Archbishop Michael Abedit of Paris, which has already been accepted by Pope Francis. The archbishop has made this decision because in recent days a scandal has erupted that he had a “close relationship” with a woman.

The French magazine Le Point first writes about this on November 22nd. The matter came to light in 2012 when Abbott accidentally sent a love letter to the woman to his secretary. This email was somehow obtained by Le Point.

The archbishop did not deny the letter’s authenticity, but said that practically nothing had happened between him and the woman.

Those who knew me at the time and shared in their daily lives can testify that I did not live a double life as the article says.

Michael told Abbott in an interview with Radio Notre Dame on November 27th. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

Due to this scandal the Archbishop finally decided to resign. In his statement, he apologized if he had offended anyone. Accepting his resignation, Pope Francis appointed Georges Pandier as his successor in the office of Archbishop of Paris.

(Via CNN)