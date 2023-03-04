The Apple MacBook Business Partner Upgrade Program has ended

Apple partnered with a bank in 2021 to let small businesses rent new M1 Macs for $30 per month, with easy options to upgrade if more powerful hardware is released. Now that’s no longer offered, and companies that sign up will now have to sign up for a different program from CIT Group, the bank Apple partnered with, or go another route to get their computers.

work reached the edge Share an email from CIT Group (aka First Citizens Bank) confirming the end of the Mac Upgrade Program. Now the bank is asking the company to switch to an FMV lease or continue leasing the equipment at the same monthly rate — though it will operate indefinitely without a purchase option. the edge I contacted both CIT and Apple to confirm the status of the program, but neither had a response at the time of publication.

The current offering includes “flexible” rental options, 12/24/36-month terms, a minimum order of $4,000, financing of up to 25 percent of the value of accessories, and purchase options. The now-defunct program offered low monthly payments starting with a 13-inch MacBook Air for $30, a 13-inch MacBook Pro for $39, a 14-inch MacBook Pro for $60 and a 16-inch MacBook Pro for $75. Instant upgrades were available if a new MacBook Air or Pro with newer chips was released anytime after the first 90 days of the lease.

Although Apple and the CIT Group do not offer the Mac Upgrade Program anymore, Apple still supports small businesses on the service side with its Business Essentials IT management package. Businesses (and K-12/High Ed) can still order devices directly from Apple’s business or education store site and place orders — but usually for full price. See also The Lords of the Fallen - New screenshots

Apple is also expected to launch Buy Now Pay Later this year. Whether it launches or not, individuals — and perhaps individuals who own a small business — can always use the Apple Card and pay 0 percent financing on new Apple computers.