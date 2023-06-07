The Apple developer beta is now free to download and install

Today, Apple updated its developer program to allow anyone to access the beta operating systems. indicated by the user iSoftware updates on Twitter and confirmed it Apple developer software comparison pageOS beta versions can be installed without having to pay the $99/year Apple Developer Program fee. This means that enthusiast users will be able to install various betas starting today, including iOS 17, for free in exchange for having to wait until July for the public beta.

Earlier today, Apple “accidentally” released the iOS 17 beta to the public, allowing access to those who weren’t part of the developer program. Perhaps this was an intentional move by Apple to prepare for the biggest change, allowing anyone to access the beta program.

Earlier this year, Apple made a change to how betas are distributed to developers. Previously, developers had to download and install a configuration profile on a per-device basis. But the system now allows users to install beta versions simply by selecting an option under the software update settings directly on their device. Despite the change, Apple still requires you to pay $99 per year in order to access developer betas. Now, users who don’t want to pay the fee won’t have to wait for the public beta, which has always been available for free but is usually released after the developer beta. This year, Apple says public betas should arrive in July.

We strongly discourage running betas on your main devices as there can be bugs and issues, especially early in the cycle. These betas are for developers, who typically own secondary devices to test their apps against new software. Some betas, such as watchOS 10, tvOS 17, HomePod 17, and AirPods betas, prevent you from downgrading to public firmware. For those platforms, once you install the beta, you’ll be stuck with it until the next public release, which is usually available later in the fall. Definitely install these trial versions at your own risk. But those who are not averse to taking risks can download it right now.

