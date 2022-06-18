The appearance of the YouTuber who photographed with MrBeast, Logan Paul

After Bem made a video with popular content creator MrBeast, his channel suddenly exploded.



Beem posted a video titled “I just surprised MrBeast with a custom car!” In July 2021.



Matthew Beam via YouTube









Throughout 2020, Beem has posted several videos about the popular YouTuber MrBeast, who currently has 96 million subscribers and is one of the most watched And the highest paid Creators on the platform.

Bem didn’t know MrBeast, whose real name was Jimmy Donaldson personally at the time, but used his YouTube username in various video titles, such as, “I covered my house with Mister Beast’s face,” And the “MrBeast demanded to give me $100,000”

On July 27, 2021, Bim posted on YouTube video Titled, “I Surprised MrBeast With a Custom Car!”

In the video, Bem films himself using the skills he learned from his job painting cars Smart car customization To Donaldson, in celebration of the launch of a new YouTuber burger chain, MrBeast Burger.

Beem, who had 19,000 subscribers at the time according to Analytics tracker Social Bladetold Insider that he spent a month customizing and packaging the car, and drove it to North Carolina, where he knew Donaldson was based, to try to convince a YouTuber to accept the car in a video with him.

Bem told Insider that one of Donaldson’s producers initially declined an offer of cooperation that Bem sent them, saying that Donaldson was too busy to take the opportunity. Beam said he decided to pursue his video idea to surprise Donaldson and his team.

“I bought a smart car without asking them because I thought it was a lot easier to say no to an idea than to say something cool was already done.”

When Beam drove to North Carolina, he said he contacted Donaldson’s producers, who agreed to let him introduce the car to Donaldson in a video. The video now has 4.5 million views on the platform.

Donaldson’s representatives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.