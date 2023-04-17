The ankle is not 100% but it should be by the chiefs camp

Adam TeacherESPN staff writer4 minutes to read

Mahomes gives an update on his injured ankle Patrick Mahomes talks about rehabilitating his high ankle sprain and why he should be ready to go to Chiefs’ camp.

Kansas City, Missouri – Patrick Mahomes is a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs receivers and running back near his off-season home in the Texans, but he said he’s still rehabbing the high ankle sprain he dealt with throughout the playoffs.

“It was just a matter of managing it, getting mobility back as best I can,” Mahomes said Monday as the Chiefs began their offseason program. In the process of rehab, but at the same time you want to make sure you’re still building, you might feel a little sore on the weekends.But I think we’ve done a great job of getting it right to where I’m throwing now.

“There’s still a bit of a limitation in the next few weeks, but I’ll be happy with where I am and we’ll continue to push it and get me to the right place for pre-season.”

Mahomes was injured during the Chiefs’ playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and played at something less than full strength during the rest of that game, the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVII. He still played well enough in the conference championship game and Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to throw for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

Mahomes was limited in the season two years ago after he had surgery on his toe due to an injury that plagued him in the LV Chiefs Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team started the next season in 2021 at 3-4, by far its worst start since Mahomes became the starting quarterback. Mahomes said he felt physically limited to starting this season due to the surgery.

No surgery was required for the high ankle sprain, and he said this injury would not be a similar problem remaining this season.

“The foot, having the surgery and the casting on it, reduced my mobility a lot, so I had to really work through that until the next season,” said Mahomes.

“With the ankle, I feel like we’ve improved, especially in the last few weeks, tons of swelling. It’s finally gone down. I don’t have that pain as much as I did after a few days of work. With the improvements we’ve had in the last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to bootcamp there will be absolutely no question. We’ll just keep working through that. [starting in May]I don’t think there will be any rep restrictions or anything like that, especially if I’m not running a lot. But at the same time, we’re going to continue the rehabilitation process and make sure that by the time we get to training camp, I can roll out there and feel completely good.”

The Chiefs will hold the first two weeks of their off-season program virtually. Coach Andy Reid said he wanted to give the players a break after another extended season.

Mahomes organized a passing camp to throw a group of receivers that no longer included JuJu Smith-Schuster or Mecole Hardman. All gone as a free agent.

The Chiefs have bigger plans to welcome two youngsters, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. Both were acquired last year, Tony in a mid-season trade with the New York Giants and Moore in the second round of the draft.

“You start by bringing these two guys into their second year of crime and letting them expand their roles,” Mahomes said. “I think you could see that, especially with Skyy towards the end of the season, how he was getting more and more of them involved in attack. I think he will continue to take those steps and he will be even better this next year when he is more comfortable, and can use his talents more.

“With Kadarius, you all saw the upside this past year of how unique his talent is. And to get him in that offense for another year, have him work with Coach Reed, and how we train in training camp, I think he’s going to get his body in the best shape you can be in to get out there.” And be healthy all season. We’re excited for these guys to take the next steps in this offense.”