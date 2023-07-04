The Angels’ Mike Trout is out with an injured wrist and awaiting test results

ESPN News Services3 minutes to read

San Diego — Los Angeles Angels All-star player Mike Trout I went out on Monday night 10-3 loss to San Diego Padres in the eighth inning with an injury to his left wrist, something he expressed concern about after the game.

Trout missed out 0-1 on the pitch from Nick Martinez He led the run and immediately shook his left arm. He briefly returned to the batter’s box before stepping back and signaling to the dugout that he needed help. Angels manager Phil Nevin and coach came to check on the bunt, and he was ruled out of the game; Mickey Moniac He finished out the time at bat, a strikeout charged to Trout.

Trout underwent wrist tests, including x-rays, and is awaiting results.

“I took a swing and felt something uncomfortable,” Trout said. “Just waiting for some tests and hoping for the best.

The three-time MLS Player of the Year added, “I don’t feel right. I mean, there’s no two ways about it.” “I hope, just a sprained wrist. I can’t describe the pain I felt. I’ve never, ever, ever had it before this. I’ve never had wrist problems or anything. Just weird stuff.”

Angels, who are actually dealing with hacker injuries Anthony RendonAnd Zak NettoAnd Brandon Drury And Geo OrchilaThey lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

“We talked all the time about our depth, and it was tested,” Nevin said. We’ve added to that. We’ve lost some big pieces on this. We’ve been talking about having the next guy. Same in this case. It’ll give somebody the opportunity to get more looks and get more at bats, depending on the outcome of Mike’s tests. So we’ll see. How will it go?”

Trout was hit twice and walked Monday night, including an RBI single in the sixth. 263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 81 games.

It was trout Named to his eleventh All-Star teamand is set to start next week’s Midsummer Classic in Seattle after missing the previous two due to injuries.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.