The amazing “space telescope image” was actually a slice of chorizo

The space may be closer than we think – maybe even sitting on a Charcuterie board.

French scientist forced to apologize for hot space joke afterwards tweet a picture A piece of chorizo, claiming it was a distant star captured by James Webb Space Telescope.

Etienne Klein – a physicist and director at France’s Commission on Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy – shared a photo of the bacon on Twitter last week, gushing over the “level of detail” she provided.

“Image of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light-years away from us. Captured by the James Webb Space Telescope,” a translation of the tweet read. “This level of detail… a new world is being unveiled every day.”

In some follow-up tweets, Klein apologized, telling followers that smoked sausage is totally grounded and “a form of pastime.”

“Well, when it’s cocktail hour, cognitive bias seems to find plenty to enjoy…beware of that. According to contemporary cosmology, there is no being associated with the Spanish Charcuterie anywhere other than on Earth.”

In another tweet, he said, “In light of some of the comments, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet showing an alleged shot of Proxima Centauri was kind of amusement.” “Let us learn to be as wary of arguments from authority as we are of the spontaneous rhetoric of certain images.”

He later tweeted a picture of the Chariot Wheel Galaxy, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, assuring his followers that it was “real” this time.

An image (real this time…) of the Chariot Wheel Galaxy and its companion galaxies, taken by JWST. Located 500 million light-years away, the scientist wrote, it was undoubtedly a spiral in its past, but took on this strange appearance after an angry galactic accretion.

pictures of James Webb Space Telescope Spread quickly in July when The first pictures have been released To the public in July, presenting never-before-seen images of the universe and its countless galaxies.

The $10 billion telescope – It was launched on December 25, 2021 It was a joint project of NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency and it has already traveled a million miles through space.